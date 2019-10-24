fertig design is an award-winning design studio based in Berlin. We develop reasoned design concepts across all media. We specialise in visual identity and event design. We create printed matter, campaigns, websites and real life environments. Here are some recent examples of our work …
A rather text-heavy visual identity for re:publica 2019 including a 450m long installation of Moby Dick. The motto was tl;dr – internet slang for "too long; didn't read".
Expanding visual identity for 24h Europe, an expansive 24-hour long TV documentary presented on arte.
Campaign for Pop-Kultur's talent program »Nachwuchs« nurturing young and unheard-of pop musicians. Click to play the video, make sure you've got your sound turned on.
Resetting global power politics – Visual identity, logo and naming for the first Future Affairs Conference at the German Foreign Office in Berlin.
Logo for fashion label Monika Mongol.
These are posters for NETZFEST, a public event around digital topics in a park in Berlin. We've covered everyone's faces with smileys to broach the issue of privacy and data protection (and to make it look extremely happy).
In 2016 we designed our first visual identity for re:publica. It was the 10th anniversary of Europe's biggest conference on internet and society. The motto was »TEN« and we reflected the word so they became NET. Since then we've been responsible for the looks of three further editions of the festival.
Awarded by the German Design Council
For our friend's record label »Martin Hossbach« we designed an orthographically careless visual identity. Martin has a very precise mind and he hates spellign mistakes.
We've designed the logo and visual identity of Musicboard Berlin, the city's most notable insitution in music funding. The logo is used by all the funded projects and it's nice to see it pop up again and again.
»The Disappeared« is a film about a film that was censored by the Israeli army. We made a poster censoring the original poster.
A long time ago we designed a logo for AIAS – International Association of Independent Art and Design Schools
This is an image from our campaign in support of organ donation. You get the joke.
The motto of re:publica 17 was »Love Out Loud«. We staged a colorful love protest across both digital and hand-made forms of expression, for example crafting protest signs with cnc milling machines.
In 2017 we designed the visual identity of Pop-Kultur Festival. The concept of was developed by British artist Scott King.
This is a record sleeve we created for HKW Haus der Kulturen der Welt / Martin Hossbach. The record contains experimental interpretations of the commercial jingle of Deutsche Telekom. Da-da-da-da-daaaa.
These are door hangers for a workshop on the topic if intimacy at Freie Universität Berlin. (Actually they're flyers.)
Logo design and visual identity for Budde Music Publishing based on a previous design of the company which was abandoned in the 80s. We had to bring those notes back!
Poster for an exhibition by photographers Johann Clausen and Alexander Graeser commissioned by Goethe-Institut Beirut.
This is our logo for Internationale Arbeitsgemeinschaft Soteria. Soteria is concept in psychiatry based on open co-habitation. Hence we worked with a floor plan with open doors. Which is also a face. And an S for Soteria.
